In which I praise Trudeau and Trump

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Cartoon by the amazing de Adder.

Historic.

I have been critical of Justin Trudeau for (a) sucking up to Donald Trump and (b) getting nothing in return.

But credit where credit’s due: yesterday, Trudeau got a temporary exemption from Trump’s insane steel and aluminum tariffs.

But.

The key word there is “temporary.” As I say to my pal Charles in our weekly chat, below, it looks very much like Trump did what he did to wring concessions from Canada and Mexico at the NAFTA tables. He did it to get the U.S. what it wants at the NAFTA tables – which is something, but it ain’t free trade anymore. It’s giving America all the marbles.

Anyway, here’s me and Charles. These days, Justin Trudeau needed a win – any win. Donald Trump, of all people, gave him one.



