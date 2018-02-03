Musings —03.02.2018 08:51 PM—
Ipsos: Trudeau is losing
First time they’ve gotten that result in years. Link here.
If a federal election were held tomorrow, the Conservatives would win.
According to a new Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News, public reaction to a recent troubled trip by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to India two weeks ago might be a symptom of a growing problem.
Liberals would win 33 per cent of the national popular decided vote if Canadians went to the polls this weekend, while Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives would receive 38 per cent of the same vote and win the election.
That’s a drop of five points since December for the Liberals and a jump of seven points since the same time for the Conservatives.
The NDP would get 21 per cent support, while the Green Party would get five per cent of the vote.
Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Global Public Affairs, said the declining fortunes for Trudeau and the Liberals are likely due to self-inflicted wounds.
“It’s the first time we’ve shown, since before the election, any time the Liberals have been behind. They’ve been consistently four or five points ahead of their nearest competitor; sometimes more than that for the last two years and a bit,” Bricker said.
Warren, how much of an impact are the provincial races having on the federal appetite? Ontario, Alberta, and even Quebec appear to be choosing centre-right governments in the near future (at least that’s what the polling trends are telling us). Not sure about Quebec, but these populations are getting sick of hard leftist policy instead of the centre-left they were used to (well, maybe not Alberta). Does it traditionally translate federally?
Warren,
Fortunately, for now, it’s only one poll.
Technically, it’s the second.
Last Forum (yes, yes, I know), which I grant you is a month old, had CPC up 43% to the Liberals 38%.
http://poll.forumresearch.com/post/2826/federal-horserace-january-2018/
Most important part of the article:
“The remarkable thing about it is very little of it has to do with any of the qualities of the opposition parties. This is really people evaluating the government on its own terms and the Liberal Party on its own terms.”
So, this poll isn’t all that good for any of the parties.
Liberals – more people are paying attention to what they are doing and they don’t like what they are seeing.
CPC – Yeah their numbers are going up but, at least according to Mr. Bricker’s analysis, it’s not because they are doing anything that is inspiring people to jump ship from the Liberals.
NDP – same as the CPC.
Plus, the election is still 2 years away. But I do wonder what the CPC number would be if they had a more charismatic leader. Then Trudeau might really be up shits creek without a paddle.
I think Trudeau is doing a fabulous job of demonstrating why ordinary Canadians are looking for an alternative today, 18 months before the next election. This upcoming period is going to be a very rude awakening for the myopic and delusional fools who still support him. Just like his father, he has no substance.
It was an on-line survey. They tend to be as useless as the leader of the CPC.