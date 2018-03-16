Feature, Musings —03.16.2018 03:49 PM—
KINSELLACAST #5: resisting the Trump/Brexit agenda!
By popular demand, here’s my Merv Leitch QC Memorial Lecture, delivered at the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Law.
If there’s one section I want to emphasize, it’s this one:
“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we have been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” Barack Obama said that while he was still President — and never have his words been truer than they are now. No fairy-tale impeachment is going to take place. No Trump/Brexit voters are going to magically come to their senses, and say they were wrong to vote the way they did. This is going to be a grinding, tough war every step of the way.
To what extent would fiscal progress, and worker protections and rights help to move social values forward? Society has changed a lot, and people aren’t secure in their income, and that impacts a lot of things – having a family, feeding a family, feeding yourself, buying a house – even to stay off the street. So my question is to what extent would enhanced workers rights and job protections, and fair compensation reduce hate? There have always been bigots, but naive youth are much easier to recruit when they are starved for opportunity and looking for answers – so how much of this surge in hate, and racism, and Nativism is the result of wealth concentration robbing everyday people of opportunity? Progressives seem to lose that fight to the false bravado of the right wing, which made no sense to me because they would starve you, and tell you it’s good for the economy (worker anxiety – lower wages, less protections, poor treatment are often cited as a catalyst for productivity – kind of thing that motivated slaves i guess).