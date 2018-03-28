Warren — Feature, Musings —03.28.2018 04:28 PM KINSELLACAST 7: WYLIE-GATE, WARREN HATE TWEETS, AND THE SPIN TWINS ON THE BUDGET! Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Miles Lunn says: March 28, 2018 at 6:27 pm Will be interesting to see what happens. On the one hand it might help them recover as cancelling those programs won’t be popular. But running deficits when the economy is doing well and interest rates are low is quite risky as modest deficits today can easily become large ones if the economy has a downturn or interest rates go up. Normally a party competitive in the polls would be more cautious, but when you are 15 points behind I can see why the Liberal might do that (as much as I strongly oppose the budget) as they really have little to lose if it doesn’t work. And also the bigger the cuts they force the PCs to do if elected, the better their chances are at coming back in 2022. Reply Stephen Grivakes says: March 29, 2018 at 3:41 am What happened to the Drummond report? I guess that was all window dressing pre Wynne. And now Ontario’s public debt to gdp ratio is higher than many countries. Add the federal public debt and the future is looking bright! But the Liberals are making “investments” in our future. Watch out for the next recession., Reply Stephen G says: March 29, 2018 at 3:46 am What happened to the Drummond report? I guess that was all window dressing pre Wynne. And now Ontario’s public debt to gdp ratio is higher than many countries. Add the federal public debt and the future is looking bright! But the Liberals are making “investments” in our future. Watch out for the next recession., Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Will be interesting to see what happens. On the one hand it might help them recover as cancelling those programs won’t be popular. But running deficits when the economy is doing well and interest rates are low is quite risky as modest deficits today can easily become large ones if the economy has a downturn or interest rates go up. Normally a party competitive in the polls would be more cautious, but when you are 15 points behind I can see why the Liberal might do that (as much as I strongly oppose the budget) as they really have little to lose if it doesn’t work. And also the bigger the cuts they force the PCs to do if elected, the better their chances are at coming back in 2022.
What happened to the Drummond report? I guess that was all window dressing pre Wynne. And now Ontario’s public debt to gdp ratio is higher than many countries. Add the federal public debt and the future is looking bright! But the Liberals are making “investments” in our future. Watch out for the next recession.,
What happened to the Drummond report? I guess that was all window dressing pre Wynne. And now Ontario’s public debt to gdp ratio is higher than many countries. Add the federal public debt and the future is looking bright! But the Liberals are making “investments” in our future. Watch out for the next recession.,