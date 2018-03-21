Feature, Musings —03.21.2018 11:12 AM—
Political parties and data mining: a whodunit
Young Canadian Christopher Wylie has been much in the news lately – among other things, for single-handedly hammering Facebook’s market value, and causing lots of political earthquakes in the U.S.
When Wylie was kicking around the Liberal Party of Canada, I didn’t know him. “Couldn’t pick him out of a police line-up,” I told an enterprising Canadian Press reporter calling around about Wylie. “Which may be where he is heading.”
As a result of all the controversy, the Liberal Party is being asked if it went along with Wylie’s apparent plan to illicitly/illegally abscond with the personal information of millions of voters. The Liberals should be be asked those questions. The people who create the privacy rules should be expected to know and apply those rules.
But – as I just told a Walrus writer – it is ridiculous to think that just the Canadian Liberals and the American Republicans were the only ones doing this seamy data mining. They weren’t, I assured her.
Here, ipso facto, is a presentation I gave many years ago about what the Harper/Kenney Conservatives were up to – and long before Christopher Wylie showed up in Ottawa. The Tories, I think, were in this space before anyone else in Canada.
Winning the Ethnic Vote Presentation – March 23 2011 by Warren Kinsella on Scribd
Justin Trudeau has his own Cambridge Analytica. Tom Pitfield’s Data Sciences Inc. Tom Pitfield, lifelong buddy and head of Canada 2020.
Data Sciences Inc. likely has already obtained Facebook’s entire social graph from Obama’s people who in 2012 did pretty much exactly what Cambridge Analytica did in 2016.
http://swampland.time.com/2012/11/20/friended-how-the-obama-campaign-connected-with-young-voters/
So the Liberals really had no need for Wylie’s services. He didn’t have any new tricks that they did not already have after a brief “show-and-tell” for $100K on the taxpayers dime.
warren is quite right.. . to this day, Canadians have zero info on what the Reformatory Party of Stephen Harper has accumulated on its laughably named ‘Nation Builder’ voter data base or where all the data came from, or who the guy with the red goatee in Julian Fantino’s war room was.. some 40 miles as the crow flies from where Michael Sona became famous. Of course the Guelph riding campaign manager relocated vacated suddenly to Kuwait or that vicinity immediately after, never to return except to visit. Nor did we get answers to who altered the log in logs.. whereby Sona somehow attacked 240 or so ridings simultaneously from a single burner phone via the database. I guess some things are just unknowable when it come to politics and datawanking and vote suppression