Posted this a year before the Ontario vote. It’s still true.

Warren — Musings —

Let’s recap.

That’s just the past week. Previous weeks have been just as crummy, if not more so. The budgetary goodies, the Hydro rate cut and youth pharmacare haven’t really done what they were supposed to do.

Radical change is needed. Three suggestions:

Fire the Wizard. The “chief strategist” is doing to the OLP what the Wizard and his pals did to the LPC ten years ago: killing it. Get rid of that crew, now, and bring in people who know how to win. New blood, new ideas. The OLP desperately needs both. Caucus – and some excellent staff in the Premier’s Office and minister’s offices – say the same thing: the OLP brand is strong, but it needs excitement. It needs new and better ideas. It needs new blood, in the form of some impressive candidates and thinkers. Reflect. I know Kathleen Wynne. I’ve worked with Kathleen Wynne. I admire Kathleen Wynne. And I know that Kathleen Wynne will not let the Ontario Liberal Party go down to third place in 2018. She will do the right thing. If she is dragging down the party, she will make the selfless decision.

As of this month, the election is twelve months away. That leaves enough time – barely – to make some big changes.

Let’s make them, now.