Musings —03.08.2018 02:52 PM—
Some wonder why the U of C’s Faculty of Law hired me to teach communications
…wonder no more. I’m going to use this for years to come.
Jaspal Atwal's lawyer gets into heated exchange with Global News reporter over lack of answers from convicted former Sikh extremisthttps://t.co/0HB3f4sGPZ pic.twitter.com/k8xCKd5s9I
— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) March 8, 2018
This was brilliant.
Good for the lawyer.
Not only was that reporter profoundly stupid for conducting himself in that manner, but the question itself was stunningly idiotic. The lawyer set the parameters for the conference and the media stayed in agreement. He rightly tore a strip off of that reporter for violating the conditions.
What a fantastic insight into the attitude of the Canadian media the past few weeks have been.
People give Ezra Levant and his circle a hard time for dogwhistling, but at least you know where they stand. The mainstream Canadian media parades itself as an inclusive industry of empathetic values but the coverage of Atwal and Sikh diaspora over the past few weeks has exposed a grotesque and sinister racism in the form of liberal hypocrisy.
I honestly blame Trudeau for this mess.
Had he just come out with some fortitude and defended the invitation of Atwal instead of deflecting, this scandal would have just been shutdown. He should have offered a concise rebuttal to the anti-Sikh sentiment in the media that have been agitating since his India trip.
Let the rest of us know if you ever need some Media Training 101.
I’ve learned all I could ever want to know about the media through my career in PR, so I think I’m all set.
Thanks, though.
So, not only did he not explain why he would hold a press conference when he didn’t want to engage the press, he did prove that he’s a strutting, pompous, condescending asshole. I bet he’s not invited to a lot of parties.
Atwal’s lawyer should switch to decaf.
I know only one lawyer personally. Salt of the earth.
People would take bullets for him.
Whip smart, but courteous and soft spoken, and treats everyone he meets with respect. A good listener.
Extremely successful, not only because he’s a great lawyer, but because his associates, clients, friends and aquaintances respect him.
The complete opposite of this tool.