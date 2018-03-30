Musings —03.30.2018 09:44 AM—
The “feminist” Ontario Liberal Party
…has come to this.
Hearing an amazing, capable woman – a brilliant lawyer and activist too – is being pushed aside so “brain trust” around Wynne can appoint a guy in St. Paul’s. One of their pals. Let them have it, #onpoli. #olp
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 30, 2018
Seems to me that anyone in favor of “gender balancing” a political slate of candidates or cabinet picks must also accept the 50% of men who will also be nominated. I despise the whole premise, myself…I want the *best* candidate, the one with the most promise and firm local support, not the one parachuted in simply for their gender (that’s how we ended up with Miryam Monsef and ‘Climate Barbie,’ to name just two notable failures).
It’s insulting to women, frankly, that we should promote the idea that women are helpless, fragile creatures who can’t make it in the mean, nasty old political world on their own and must be given special treatment to qualify. That’s a ridiculously old-fashioned attitude and we need to get past it ass soon as possible…
Warren,
Rule 1: hopelessly divide by your deliberate actions your party going into a critical election. Pass or Fail?
dumb ..she will be better off once wynne and cabal is gone for the 2022 election