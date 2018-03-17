Warren — Musings —

It makes me so bloody mad.

This:

Of the 1,637 Ontario voters surveyed online between March 12 and 14, Campaign Research found that 43 per cent of decided voters intended to support the Progressive Conservatives in the June election, 27 per cent backed the Liberals, and 23 per cent supported the NDP. Premier Kathleen Wynne’s net approval rating was found to have dropped, with almost 70 per cent stating they disapproved of her, and only 19 per cent approving of her.

When you put yourself ahead of the party – when you start to believe you are the party – you end up paying a steep, steep price.

I’m told there are more Campaign Research results coming shortly – showing that the Ontario Liberal leader is pulling down the Ontario Liberal number.

This all could have been avoided.