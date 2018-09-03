03.09.2018 10:15 AM

This is brutal (updated)

But that photo they use on the bottom right? It isn’t Trudeau.

That media organization owes its readers, and Trudeau, an apology.

Link here.

5 Comments

  1. Pedant says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Indeed, that’s either a photoshopped image or someone entirely different. It was circulating the web as a meme of what T2 will wear on his next trip to Japan.

    Reply
  2. Matt says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    It isn’t Trudeau. Source of the photo:

    https://goodmenproject.com/featured-content/ballad-of-the-barrette-boy/

    Reply
  3. Willie P says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    “How can one not be fond of something that the Daily Mail despises?”
    ― Stephen Fry

    Reply
  4. Peter says:
    March 9, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    “A world-class hugger”? “The Tragically Hip PM”? Not even Mercer could top those. Rule # 1–Don’t challenge the U.S. on strategic issues. Rule # 2- Don’t get into the crossfire of British humourists. I hope he redeems himself on free trade, but he may have to bring peace to the Middle East to bring the world around.

    Reply
  5. Scott says:
    March 9, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Just another disgusting right wing rag.

    Reply

