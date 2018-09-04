Warren — Musings —04.09.2018 04:39 PM Big news. Bigly big. Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Robert White says: April 9, 2018 at 6:07 pm The Federal Bureau of Incompetence is merely marking time. P.S. Cohen keeps a handgun in his ankle holster. RW Reply Jay says: April 9, 2018 at 8:43 pm As Dirk Diggler, oops, David Dennison, oops, Treason Tribble pointed out the other day, not his NDA, not his money, so not his Lawyer. #MAGA!, Making Attorneys Get Attorneys! Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: April 9, 2018 at 8:48 pm Warren, Mueller knows precisely what he’s doing. It’s called slowly tightening the net around the myriad of Trump fish. They’ll flip more than fish. And himself will cut his own throat by getting Mueller fired. Yes, he really is THAT stupid. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
The Federal Bureau of Incompetence is merely marking time.
P.S. Cohen keeps a handgun in his ankle holster.
RW
As Dirk Diggler, oops, David Dennison, oops, Treason Tribble pointed out the other day, not his NDA, not his money, so not his Lawyer.
#MAGA!, Making Attorneys Get Attorneys!
Warren,
Mueller knows precisely what he’s doing. It’s called slowly tightening the net around the myriad of Trump fish.
They’ll flip more than fish. And himself will cut his own throat by getting Mueller fired. Yes, he really is THAT stupid.