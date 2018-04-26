Musings —04.26.2018 10:28 PM—
Kids getting Summer jobs don’t perform abortions.
So why is Justin Trudeau still trying to control what they think about abortions?
Can someone explain this to me – a decidedly pro-choice guy – please?
Do you think Trudeau understands the irony in defending the summer jobs grant program accepting an application for a position that involves “helping to stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion” on freedom of speech grounds, yet is denying religious groups applications because of their stance on abortions?
http://nationalpost.com/news/politics/trudeau-defends-summer-jobs-grant-to-anti-pipeline-activists-on-free-speech-grounds
“OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday there’s no problem with a Canada Summer Jobs grant that will fund anti-pipeline activism, arguing his government must stand up for the principle of free expression and advocacy.
That may surprise the religious organizations who have been battling the government for months over the same summer jobs grants, thanks to a new clause that requires them to attest their “core mandate” respects reproductive rights, defined as the right to access abortions.”
No summer jobs for churches that run soup kitchens and homeless shelters.
But plenty of taxpayer funded jobs for Kinder Morgan protesters.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/kinder-morgan-summer-job-program-dogwood-1.4634498
For the same reason his government released a “gender budget”.
He has to be hemorrhaging any boring, middle aged white guy support he had with his continued government by selfie and sock style, his handling of Trans Mountain risks pissing everyone off and if doesn’t pull off an effective weed legalization this summer without pricing the government out of the market, he won’t get the “legalize” vote out for him in 2019 either.
Get ready for some serious attempts at exasperating previous non-existent division in this country leading up to 2019, including a resurrection of the mythical “they want to control your womb” boogeyman and continuous “why are Canadians so racist?” tours.
Feminist virtue signaling and a misguided desire to bait the Tory leader into a mistake, that could easily back fire. I’m prochoice, that this is a silly waste of time.