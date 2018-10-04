One big happy CPC family

Once again proving my theory that Justin Trudeau is the luckiest politician on Earth.

Globe story:

Conservative MP Maxime Bernier says in a new book that party Leader Andrew Scheer won support from “fake Conservatives” set up by the powerful dairy lobby during last year’s federal Tory leadership race – a claim that could threaten party unity 18 months before the next general election.

Mr. Bernier, the four-term Quebec MP who currently serves as the Conservatives’ innovation critic, lost by a razor-thin margin to Mr. Scheer in last May’s leadership contest. A key plank in Mr. Bernier’s leadership bid was to scrap Canada’s supply-management system, which Mr. Scheer supports…

“Andrew, along with several other candidates, was then busy touring Quebec’s agricultural belt, including my own riding of Beauce, to pick up support from these fake Conservatives, only interested in blocking my candidacy and protecting their privileges,” Mr. Bernier writes.

“Interestingly, one year later, most of them have not renewed their memberships and are not members of the party anymore.”