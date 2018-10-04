Musings —04.10.2018 07:27 AM—
One big happy CPC family
Once again proving my theory that Justin Trudeau is the luckiest politician on Earth.
Conservative MP Maxime Bernier says in a new book that party Leader Andrew Scheer won support from “fake Conservatives” set up by the powerful dairy lobby during last year’s federal Tory leadership race – a claim that could threaten party unity 18 months before the next general election.
Mr. Bernier, the four-term Quebec MP who currently serves as the Conservatives’ innovation critic, lost by a razor-thin margin to Mr. Scheer in last May’s leadership contest. A key plank in Mr. Bernier’s leadership bid was to scrap Canada’s supply-management system, which Mr. Scheer supports…
“Andrew, along with several other candidates, was then busy touring Quebec’s agricultural belt, including my own riding of Beauce, to pick up support from these fake Conservatives, only interested in blocking my candidacy and protecting their privileges,” Mr. Bernier writes.
“Interestingly, one year later, most of them have not renewed their memberships and are not members of the party anymore.”
Surely the luckiest was Mr. Chretien, leading the Liberals during the only 3 elections in Canada’s history in which the right-of-centre was bitterly disunited nationally.
There were previous regional splits though, such as with the Créditistes in Québec in the 1970s.
I don’t think most voters concern themselves much with internal party shenanigans.
It just occurred to me you meant luckiest *current* politician.
But wasn’t Bernier in bed with the Patrick Brown gang in Ontario and all their “fake” conservatives.
Many people join political parties only for leadership races. It doesn’t mean they are fake. It just means that they don’t want to be bombarded and spammed incessantly by the endless fundraising pitches.