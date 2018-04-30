Musings —04.30.2018 08:06 PM—
The final days are closer, now
It’s happening. It’s happening.
WASHINGTON — Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel investigating Russia’s election interference, has at least four dozen questions on an exhaustive array of subjects he wants to ask President Trump to learn more about his ties to Russia and determine whether he obstructed the inquiry itself, according to a list of the questions obtained by The New York Times.
The open-ended queries appear to be an attempt to penetrate the president’s thinking, to get at the motivation behind some of his most combative Twitter posts and to examine his relationships with his family and his closest advisers. They deal chiefly with the president’s high-profile firings of the F.B.I. director and his first national security adviser, his treatment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton.
But they also touch on the president’s businesses; any discussions with his longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, about a Moscow real estate deal; whether the president knew of any attempt by Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to set up a back channel to Russia during the transition; any contacts he had with Roger J. Stone Jr., a longtime adviser who claimed to have inside information about Democratic email hackings; and what happened during Mr. Trump’s 2013 trip to Moscow for the Miss Universe pageant.
Mueller’s team hasn’t leaked anything so far. This seems really strange to leak at this point and tactically what lawyer would let the other side get a chance to prepare for answers? Normally spontaneous responses are the best to capture the truth, or at least not have time to come up with a plausible lie.
Goodbye to the pig president. Please God, let it be true.
Warren,
Mueller and his people are top notch. I regard these questions as a false flag that are on the periphery of the actual far more biting questions. These were likely put out to psychologically intimidate the person who will be deposed.