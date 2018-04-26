Feature, Musings —04.26.2018 08:36 AM—
The women-haters
From next week’s column in the Hill Times.
Twenty-nine years earlier: it is around four o’clock in the afternoon, on a bitterly-cold Wednesday. I am a lawyer at an Ottawa valley law firm, and volunteering for Jean Chretien, who is also working as a lawyer, at the firm next door. We are preparing for Chretien’s announcement, in just over a month, that he is going to seek the Liberal Party leadership. And then the news starts to trickle in.
A “man” with a rifle has started shooting up the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal. He has wounded dozens of people – and he has slaughtered 14 young women. Because they are women.
Stunned, we listened to Michael Enright interview a student at the school, Genvieve Cauden, on CBC Radio. What happened, Enright asks her.
“We all go on the floor and we go under the desks. After, he shot people. He shot girls. I just closed my ears and closed my eyes. I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I received a shot in my head,” and then she paused. “But it’s not bad. It’s OK.”
“It just grazed your head,” Enright says.
“Yeah, that’s it,” Cauden says. “After, the guy killed himself.”
The guy in Toronto, who was apparently following the precisely same Satanic, women-hating manifesto, didn’t kill himself. As the entire world saw, he wanted a Toronto cop to do that for him. The cop – amazingly, bravely – refused, and arrested the alleged mass-murderer without firing a shot.
After his arrest, the usual bullshit happened. Politicians offering “thoughts and prayers,” instead of actual policies and measures to prevent something like Ecole Polytechnique and Yonge Street from happening again. Online losers, sitting in their mom’s basement and calling it Muslim terrorism – when it was decidedly neither. Media lavishing attention on the alleged killer, instead of his many victims.
The usual bullshit.
Because of the gun policies put in place, he had to use a van instead of a gun and fewer people died then last time.
To prevent it from happening again you have to examine the killer to find stages at which this could have been prevented.
In the last 7 days two other people died in the GTA from reckless vehicle usage. Maybe it’s time to require maditory collision prevention in vehicles.
Misogyny is just as reprehensible as racism or any other kind of hate. It has to go. And everyone with a brain in their head has got to stop lionizing feminists, and feminism, and men like our WK and JT who know what feminism really is and proudly identify with it. Women are not objects and equal rights and #MeToo must be put on the forefront of public debate. I am proud of the strong feminist bent of this government btw. More please.
Forgive my hasty and completely incorrect usage of lionizing above. I don’t know why I thought it was synonymous with trivializing. Please read the above instead as: And everyone with a brain in their head has got to stop pillorying feminists,…
Misogyny in CANADA has got to go. Today’s misogynist ilk seem to be emboldened by the organized misogyny on the Internet, and that’s why we need to step up to the plate with zero tolerance from now on. CANADA must condemn the hate by legislating laws with teeth before another incident is evidenced to convince the population that government does not care about women en masse.
The Internet has weaponized misogyny via streaming & viral dissemination. And that kind of behaviour is intolerable on any level. Organized hate groups on Internet make the Internet abhorrent & dangerous for women, and the population as a whole.
RW
Somebody once said:
“Now, we don’t know now whether it was terrorism or a single crazy, or a domestic issue or a foreign issue. But there is no question that this happened because there is someone who feels completely excluded, completely at war with innocents, at war with a society. And our approach has to be, okay, where do those tensions come from?”
“Yes, we have to make sure that we’re promoting security and we’re keeping our borders safe, and monitoring the kinds of violent subgroups that happen around. But we also have to monitor and encourage people to not point fingers at each other and lay blame for personal ills or societal ills on a specific group, whether it be the West or the government, or Bostonians, or whatever it is.”
“Because it’s that idea of dividing humans against ourselves, pointing out that they’re not like us, and in order to achieve political goals we can kill innocents here—that’s something that no society in the world that is healthy, regardless of ideology, will accept.”
The Trudeau Liberals have reintegration and deradicalization programs and support services for returning ISIS members. They aren’t locking them up.
By why are so-called progressives viewing these misogynists who have committed monstrous crimes differently.
Our public education system is failing boys, pumping them up with drugs like ritalin, to facilitate passing them through without educating them, and you end up with stunted men who are vulnerable to radicalization.