04.14.2018
Trump Reich: Michigan GOP embraces Nazi policy
Seriously: they worked to put yellow stars on the identification of “non-citizens.”
In other news, Holocaust Remembrance Day happened this week.
A pair of House bills proposed last month by Republicans, state Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township, and state Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, call for the driver’s licenses of noncitizens to state when the legal status of the license holder expires and also to be “visually marked,” indicating they are different from regular licenses.
The bills, which deal with both driver’s licenses and state identification cards, are now being considered by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. A committee hearing is planned for Tuesday.
“I expect them to not have a great deal of resistance in committee and come out fairly quickly once we can get the hearing process over,” said Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, chair of the committee considering the bills.
Uhh, Warren, no.
There is no mention of any yellow stars on the Michigan licence as an identification mark. There is a yellow star in the image, but that marks the licence as a REAL-ID (enhanced) licence to be used by all Michigan residents who have no passport and wish to fly domestically after 2020.
Also, the bill you are referring to was amended significantly four days ago.
Uh, Bill, go get some supporting links from real media, like I did. Until then, you are just trolling.
