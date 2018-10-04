Musings —04.10.2018 10:01 AM—
Ugly graphic
…but a beautiful trend line, if you are Mr. Ford or Ms. Horwath.
Perfect split on the Left. For the only party on the Right, that’s about as good as it gets.
The graphic is a little ugly, but it tells a story that's ugly (if you're a Wynne Liberal). #onpoli pic.twitter.com/YqpWOt6kjJ
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 10, 2018
The most significant figure here is of course the rise in the NDP. If the NDP manages to outpoll the Liberals, the seat count will be devastating for the Libs since their vote is far less efficient than the NDP’s. The Liberals have many wasted votes in the Toronto and Ottawa city centres.
Even if the Liberals outpoll the NDP by a few percentage points, the NDP will still probably win more seats and become Official Opposition.
Barely in majority territory is a pretty risky place for the Conservatives to be right now when it is far from clear that the intensity of a campaign will help them or hurt them.
There is a perfect split on the Left. In what way is that not perfect for them?
It may be just the start for the NDP. Remember the orange tsunami under Jack Layton?
With Wynne’s apparent failure to make any hay with the budget, I believe that sooner rather than later we are going to see the Star and other progressive media outlets completely throw the premier and her party under the bus and begin to seriously advocate for an NDP government as Horwath clearly has the most room to grow from this point forward.
I can already envision the Star’s “Notice of Divorce” editorial in my head, first briefly acknowledging the accomplishments achieved under Wynne’s leadership, but then going on to rip the premier and her government a new one in a fashion that will leave Star readers wondering if they accidentally picked up the Sun at the newsstand this morning!
If the NDP and Liberals flip sides, and the Anyone-but-Ford vote goes to the NDP, the Liberals could have as few as a dozen seats come summer.
Ford is on his way to a massive 90+ seat majority.