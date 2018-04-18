Feature, Musings —04.18.2018 07:19 AM—
You won’t read all about this one in the Toronto Star
Story by QP Briefing, which has been repeatedly breaking stories lately, here:
When PC Leader Doug Ford was the only party leader who declined to participate in a Toronto debate organized by Black community organizers, the Liberals criticized him as being out-of-touch.
In social media copy that was also shared by some Liberal riding accounts, the party stated: “Doug Ford says he ‘loves the blacks’ but wasn’t at the Town Hall tonight… Did Doug Ford deliberately choose to ignore the black community leaders debate? #ONBlackVote #WhereIsDoug #onpoli”
There is one problem with this statement: QP Briefing cannot find any record of Doug claiming that he “loves the Blacks,” a phrasing that would be considered offensive.
We asked the Liberal Party to provide a reference to where we could find this quotation, and they conceded it was an error.
“It appears the tweet accidentally referred to Doug when it should have said Trump,” David Clarke, executive director of the Ontario Liberal Party, said in an e-mail on Monday night. “We’ve corrected the error and are working to ensure accuracy to re-issue it.”
Best part of the story? They then went on to issue a new tweet, which contained a new error.
None of this would be happening if Warren Kinsella was still alive.
Who is the great wizard getting paid $70,000 a month to run the Liberal war room?
Remind me not to hire him for my PR needs.
David Herle.
Warren refers to him as The Wizard because he has a company called Gandolf Group (Gandolf was a wizard in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings). His company has received several very lucrative sole sourced contracts from the Wynne Liberals
This plays right into the Trump/Ford’ playbook of “fake news.” Terrible play by the OLP.
Wynne’s war room went dirty. Fast.
This was obviously intentional, as Jane and Joe Frontporch never read or care about the apologies. The only thing that sticks is the original slight.
Classic.
I’m conservative and can’t stand the idiocy of the pumpkin president, so seeing the Liberals painting Ford with the same brush is particularly galling. Doing it with fabricated quotes, however, is risky for their credibility.
Today Wynne continued, and possibly went further on the direct Trump – Ford comparison. Called Ford bully, liar and a coward.
Guess she really doesn’t like his promise to call in outside auditors to go over the government books if he’s elected.
http://www.680news.com/2018/04/17/conservatives-government-spending-election/
Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives say they’ll order an outside audit of the government’s spending if elected to office in June.
Tory Leader Doug Ford says he doesn’t trust the governing Liberals’ spending or accounting practices and wants an independent analysis of the province’s finances, which would be released publicly.
Ford has previously mentioned the possibility of an audit when questioned on his decision not to present a fully costed platform before the spring election.
“We’re going to restore responsibility, accountability, and trust in government,” he said. “Ontario deserves answers about how big (Premier) Kathleen Wynne’s mess really is.”