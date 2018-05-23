Musings —05.23.2018 08:15 AM—
Also not The Onion
“Premier” John Horgan: I’ll sue you to stop you from exporting your oil, but I’ll also sue you if you stop exporting your oil to me. #bcpoli #cdnpoli #ableg
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 23, 2018
Re the quotation marks around “Premier” — are you implying he’s illegitimate because he’s part of the NDP, or just because the coalition with the Greens got in the way of the BC Liberals’ “natural governing” power?
I’m stating, not just implying, that he represents no one other than three Green Party members. I despise him.
A smart, principled, fair-minded New Democrat, meanwhile, is seen in the form of Rachel Notley.
BINGO
Whether he’s legitimate or illegitimate, he’s a stinking, opportunistic hypocrite.
Same goes for all the anti-pipeline protestors IMO. If they really hate oil that much, why aren’t they blocking highways? Setting people’s cars on fire? Blockading gas stations? You know why? Because that would be really really unpopular. Fact is, they’re cowards, going after pipelines because they’re perceived as an easy target that won’t make protestors particularly unpopular.
I think Rachel Notley is being pretty fair and forthright about this issue. I understand BC’s reservations, but to me one side looks to be mature and stately, and it isn’t BC.
I predict that she secures another majority government. Jason Kenney is yesterday’s politician and wants to fight with Ottawa even though the feds are clearly allied with Alberta. I don’t think Albertans are going to find that prospect particularly appealing, especially when they have a premier who is tirelessly advocating for the province.
Reminds me of the American government’s logic re: Ali and Vietnam as articulated by George Carlin “If you won;t go and kill them, we won’t let you beat them up.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9kTAz-cc0Q
Notley is the only good thing about the AB government. Despite its handling of pipelines, the AB NDP has failed on numerous other issues, mainly a credible plan to reduce the deficit. Sure it inherited a runaway spending machine, but it couldn’t take even the smallest step of implementing a hiring freeze. AB has a massive overspending problem and I have yet to hear an argument why it needs to so vastly outspend provinces like BC and ON on a per capita basis.
Jason Kenney is a skilled politician. He knows Notley is personally popular in spite of her party. He has consequently focused his wrath on Trudeau.
Outside the Edmonton bubble, the NDP will lose and lose big.
BC exports transshipped US coal, and is increasing its capacity to do so.
BC still dumps raw sewage into “their” pristine ocean.
BC, thy name is “Hypocracy”