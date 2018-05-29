Musings —05.29.2018 07:35 AM—
Ask a York U. kid
They’ll tell you.
#ONDP = endless strikes. #OLP should’ve been exploiting that obvious vulnerability weeks ago. Surprised #ONPC hasn’t yet. It was low-hanging fruit. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 29, 2018
I never understood the lib decision to go hard left in the election. If they had gone the other way, she would have been in a much better position to go after Ford’s buffoonery and paint Horvath as the one likely to spend us into penury. Everybody knows there isn’t the money to afford all the promises they are making (including Ford’s cutback promises), so why pretend otherwise and make Horvath look like she’s fiscally responsible in comparison.
I am guessing you have not had elementary school age kids for a bit. The ETFO work-to-rule campaign dominated a school year, infuriating many parents. Similarly, the college strike this past Fall was a disaster covered in Liberal fingerprints. Not sure the resonant pitch there would quite work for Wynne.
I’m also surprised that none of the major parties has said anything about the epic disaster of Ontario’s Community Colleges, except for tuition. Tuition is important, but the lack of accountability to the tax payer and to students is bordering on piracy IMHO. I think there were votes to be found, especially after the strike, but all three parties missed it.