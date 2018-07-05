Musings —05.07.2018 05:48 PM—
Foolish format, folks
This standing in the middle of a stage with a perfectly good chair unused and a few feet away: really weird. #ONPoli pic.twitter.com/V7NI9tjioL
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 7, 2018
Wynne trounced Ford in the first debate.
Doug looks pompous in debate. Wynne was fast off-the-line, and Horwath was way way way too pink in terms of appearance.
RW
Warren,
Which is right? Doug has a glass ceiling or Andrea has a glass floor?