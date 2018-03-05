05.03.2018 04:43 PM

I love this new Ontario NDP ad

Give a raise to whoever is behind it.



3 Comments

  1. Charlie says:
    May 3, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    I saw this ad on YouTube earlier this week and thought it was better:

    https://www.facebook.com/OntarioProud/videos/2086177524993680/

    Don’t know why I saw it though, I don’t even live in Ontario. Seems like YouTube could do a better job targeting audiences.

  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 3, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Warren,

    Sticking with my prediction for an NDP government.

  3. Steve Teller says:
    May 3, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Good to highlight the foibles of Wynne, but demonizing a public/private healthcare is just a typical lazy NDP tactic.

    The vast majority of developed countries (not the U.S.) have a combination public/private health system. That’s why the vast majority of developed countries (not the U.S) have better healthcare outcomes than Canada. Our ridiculous dogmatic approach to healthcare as a source of national “pride” needs to change if we ever are going to improve the system.

