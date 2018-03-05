Warren — Musings —05.03.2018 04:43 PM I love this new Ontario NDP ad Give a raise to whoever is behind it. Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Charlie says: May 3, 2018 at 5:10 pm I saw this ad on YouTube earlier this week and thought it was better: https://www.facebook.com/OntarioProud/videos/2086177524993680/ Don’t know why I saw it though, I don’t even live in Ontario. Seems like YouTube could do a better job targeting audiences. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: May 3, 2018 at 6:51 pm Warren, Sticking with my prediction for an NDP government. Reply Steve Teller says: May 3, 2018 at 10:17 pm Good to highlight the foibles of Wynne, but demonizing a public/private healthcare is just a typical lazy NDP tactic. The vast majority of developed countries (not the U.S.) have a combination public/private health system. That’s why the vast majority of developed countries (not the U.S) have better healthcare outcomes than Canada. Our ridiculous dogmatic approach to healthcare as a source of national “pride” needs to change if we ever are going to improve the system. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
