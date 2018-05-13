Musings —05.13.2018 10:32 AM—
In yesterday walks tomorrow, etc.
@fordnation isn’t @realDonaldTrump, but it simply amazes me that Ford’s critics are reprising in 2018 the tactics that didn’t work against Trump in 2016: mocking his supporters, calling them racists or morons or both, etc. It doesn’t hurt him: it *strengthens* his base. #Onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 13, 2018
Warren,
That’s why the media call them strategists. LOL.
Politics has become very partisan and polemical today, especially in the States, but both sides seem to forget that there are still a huge number of people who don’t consider themselves dogmatic or even have a limited interest in politics–the decent, muddled middle. Many people who voted for Trump are in no way members of TrumpNation–they are motivated by what they see as Dem corruption, smug elitism and a slavish loyalty to identity politics advocacy. It works the other way too–impressive, moderate Dems worried about income inequality are painted as subverting the intent of the Founding Fathers. The “Chicken Little” approach of loudly demonizing supporters from the other side and warning of the end of civilization as we know it if they prevail may fire up the team already in their camp, but it strikes me that it is a very dangerous game to play with the middle and non-aligned, who may be wary or Ford, but who just aren’t going to believe he is a dangerous misogynist fascist because he makes light of Wynne’s smile and who may, in fact, hold their noses and gravitate to him to avoid being governed by virtue-signalling progressives who heap loud contempt on people they consider good neighbours, family and friends. Harper lost his last election because the Con rhetoric on immigrants and Muslims became offensive to many who saw themselves as small-c conservative. If Wynne and Horvath can’t keep their teams from ranting with fiery eyes about racism, sexism or pick-up trucks in Renfrew, they may suffer the same fate.
And now they are talking about an NDP / Liberal coalition. I assume that will be quite distasteful for moderate Liberals (such as yourself). Is this a jump-the-shark moment?
We are the DEPLORABLES! Say it Kathleen. You know you want to.
Except in Ontario, there is the “Bernie Sanders” option available, who they couldn’t stop from being the candidate of the so-called progressives like the Clintons and the DNC could by fixing Democratic nomination.
The Wynne Liberals could do the honourable thing and step aside.