In yesterday walks tomorrow, etc.

@fordnation isn’t @realDonaldTrump, but it simply amazes me that Ford’s critics are reprising in 2018 the tactics that didn’t work against Trump in 2016: mocking his supporters, calling them racists or morons or both, etc. It doesn’t hurt him: it *strengthens* his base. #Onpoli

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 13, 2018