Musings —05.23.2018 06:35 AM—
Not the Onion
Doug Ford is trying to distract voters with a reckless pledge to put beer in corner stores. It's not safe and it's not sensible, unlike our balanced approach to adding beer and wine to grocery stores. pic.twitter.com/oiP5CTeqqq
— Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) May 22, 2018
Beaverton crew working Liberal comms?
I live in Quebec across the river from Ottawa and I can see her position. There is something about buying beer and wine in corner stores that impels me to guzzle them recklessly and then hit the streets to cause mayhem or punch someone out. When I buy them in grocery stores, I just want to sip slowly in my living room while enjoying a BBC drama or a classic Russian novel. You are lucky to have a premier who takes such good care of us little people.
That is so funny! I live in Montreal and I didn’t even know that you couldn’t buy alcohol in convenience stores – here, every dépanneur sells beer and cheap wine.
I live in Quebec as well and being able to buy beer at a local convenience store has created a valuable revenue source for the plethora of mom/pop shop “depanneurs” that are lmost literally on every corner in Montreal communities. In Saskatchewan (where I’m from), everyone hops in their vehicles to DRIVE a sizable distance to an overpriced government liquor board operation or to a private “cold beer/wine” store. Community corner stores are far and few between because they don’t have this additional source of revenue. I’m not sure if I’d vote for Doug if I could, but he’s certainly right on this issue. The government should tax booze/pot/etc. I have no idea why they get involved with being the retailer, as though it takes a high paid public servant to operate a cash register.
Winners: LCBO and Brewer’s Retail Unions
Losers: People who can’t or don’t drive
Holy Shit! I’ve been recklessly buying beer at the dépanneur for decades!
“Premier Kathleen Wynne will make her first campaign stop in Sudbury May 23 to make an announcement at Cross Cut Distillery on Kelly Lake Rd.”
Warren,
This is what happens when you let someone else do your thinking for you. (She should have spoken to Pauline.)
Next Wynne, cabinet, Liberal MPPs and assorted members of the strategic braintrust will be filing affidavits on how they never, ever, bought a single bottle/can of beer in another jurisdiction’s corner stores…
Other than Quebec, which I am not very familiar with, I’d say all of our alcohol laws are antiquated relics, even here in AB, where privatization helped but still a long ways to go. There is no good or practical reason why you shouldn’t be able to buy beer and wine with your milk and eggs, period.
The laws where it can be consumed are the most antiquated, sheer stupidity. I can’t even (legally) take a cold one to enjoy while out paddling my canoe – how stupid is that?