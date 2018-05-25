Musings —05.25.2018 10:24 AM—
Ontario NDP candidate quotes Hitler approvingly
The Ontario NDP candidate in Scarborough-Agincourt called Adolf Hitler “the Ruler.”
There’s no apology, no retraction, that can cover something this disgusting. Fire her now.
Warren,
As you’ve suggested, this should be a Horwath litmus test. She can’t afford to delay or dither on this one. And if as rumour has it, it will eventually affect more than one candidate, she has to denounce in the strongest possible terms and can all of them.
Sounds like she reposted the quote without realizing who said it. While Hitler dominates the recollection of the 20th century for Europeans and North Americans, the fact is that many Asians are barely aware of who he was since World War II, at least the European Theatre, was not a significant event in their collective memory. I don’t think this is evidence that the candidate supports Hitler but just of her ignorance of European history.
I don’t give a fuck, anonymous new commenter. Fire. Her. Now.
The Global News article I read spoke of her work in her community. I’d prefer to judge her on her actions and not on a single quote from 5 years ago that she doesn’t recall making. I prefer to trust the NDP members in her riding as knowing her to be a good person and not tar them all as unwittingly supporting a Nazi.
Lately I’ve been fed up with people wanting change but expecting everyone else to bring it about.
Riaz seems to be living the words in the quote not the political agenda of the person who said the words. She seems to be trying to be a change for the better by working within the system. The NDP members in her riding believe she will be a way to effect change for the better.
Warren, you are proud that people from all political parties come to your website and share viewpoints in a respectful way and it gives all of us a way to see how people of other political leanings think.
That respect is missing from your comment. I’m disappointed.
..Kate (who is not an anonymous new commenter but an anonymous, long-time reader, and occasional commenter)
Will be too nuanced for some.
How could she not know that was Hitler? I find that rather incredulous.
And for Andrea to say, “ya but Doug cheated in a nomination” shows that Andrea just does not get the gravitas of this situation.
I can appreciate all the good things this person may have done. But, no one posts a meme like this without intent.
Lately I’ve been fed up with people wanting change but expecting everyone else to bring it about.
Interesting. As a longtime con, I’m fed up with people wanting change for the sake of change without bothering to say what or how. Maybe we can find some common ground here. Then again…
You will see from my comment below that I agree she shouldn’t be dropped for this alone. There are several reasons. The fact that she has been active in her community is not one.
Freeze peach!
Expressing support for this candidate tells us more about the anti-jew sentimant that is growing among the far left. This is dangerous.
Not good. Whatever the reason, it doesn’t matter. Whether she posted it or someone hacked her FB page and did it – it doesn’t matter. It is her FB page, her name, her responsibility. The dignified and right thing for her to do would be to resign.
As for the Tories making noise about this: please. Until Andrew Lawton gets the axe, they have nothing to say.
How about some confirmation evidence before we cast her out to the wilderness? I’m no Dipper fan, but I’m having trouble with this one, specifically with the idea that party war rooms are staying up all night to comb through years of Twitter, Facebook and blog posts in order to play “Godwin Gotcha”. In these days of mass social media addiction, they’ll likely find smoking guns for everyone. I really have a hard time believing she’s a closet Nazi admirer. If people in her riding think she’s stained they can vote for somebody else. My only reservation is that is that Horvath & co. would be screaming for hard time if it were a member of any other party because, of course, they don’t sing with the angels like the Dippers.
Agreed, whatever she may be like in person, anyone who in any way shape or form praises a monster like Hitler deserves to be fired. Over a million Canadians put their lives on the line against Nazi Germany and 50 million people died in the war including 11 million in the Holocaust (It was 6 million Jews, but death camps also killed Gypsies, homosexuals, mentally disabled and others Hitler saw as undesirable).