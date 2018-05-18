Feature, Musings —05.18.2018 12:57 PM—
Operation Save the Furniture
My old friend David Akin got in touch with me about study that Global News has put together. Akin and a team of researchers looked at where the three provincial party leaders have been since the election started – and it tells a very telling story.
What I’m hearing is that, presently, Wynne and her Wizard have one safe seat in Toronto, and a couple leaning their way. That’s it. Everything else is blue or orange. So that suggests to me that Akin’s analysis is right.
Anyway: that debate is going to be pretty important, I’d say. Comments are open.
A Global News analysis of the campaign itineraries of each leader adds some new data points to support what multiple polls have already shown. The NDP, in second place, have the wind at their backs. The front-running Progressive Conservatives are largely playing it safe. Meanwhile, the Liberal mission from day one appears to have been “Save the Furniture” by placing the leader in a series of ridings considered Liberal strongholds like Ottawa-Vanier, Mississauga-Malton, Guelph and London North Centre.
Struggling to avoid becoming the third party in Queen’s Park, Wynne has been campaigning in several ridings her party won by 20 points or more in 2014.
“The Ontario Liberal Party is calling its campaign ‘Care Over Cuts’ but it should be called ‘Save the Furniture’ [or]’Shore the Core’ because that’s what [Wynne’s] doing,” said Warren Kinsella, a Toronto-based lawyer and political consultant who played a key role in the election war rooms for winning Liberal campaigns for both Jean Chretien and Dalton McGuinty. “You can tell that by the ridings she’s visiting.”
Up to and including Friday’s published itineraries, Wynne has made or will make 28 campaign stops but just six, or 21 per cent, have been in ridings where one of her opponents is the incumbent.In fact, on Thursday night she visited for the first time a riding where the PCs are the incumbent, stopping in at a brewery and pub to meet with a handful of supporters in the GTA riding of Whitby.
“Everything can change, but when you look at where she’s going and what’s doing, it’s not a growth strategy,” said Karl Belanger, a veteran of several federal NDP campaigns, including the “Orange Wave” of 2011 that vaulted Jack Layton into the opposition leader’s office in Ottawa.
Could we see a variant of what happened in the last federal election? Remember how the federal NDP were leading until they got knee-capped by the niqab? When Their support in Quebec dropped like a stone, Ontario voters switched to the Liberals as their choice for a majority government. In Ontario, Ford has crested while the Liberals have cratered. These are auspicious times for Horvath and the NDP.
That does say something about the Liberals, but not much about the PCs, or the NDP. 83% of the seats were not NDP seats at dissolution. The Tories have campaigned in the same percentage of Liberal seats that there were, give or take, and have slightly under-visited the NDP holdings, while slightly over-visiting their own.
As for Wynne, if more than half of the ridings visited were Liberal ridings, that would not say much. I concede your point that the visits are more Liberal-heavy than an aggressive Liberal campaign would otherwise be.
BTW, Warren, all of this suggests that campaigns do matter.E4CW
Tory campaign center erroneously called me (hysterically, a lifelong Liberal voter) about a week ago. Wanted to ensure they had my support. We shared a laugh at the error and an interesting convo ensued.
This volunteer had been calling Conservatives from the ‘Shwa to the Sault, from border to border and told me he’d heard one overwhelming message: card carrying Tories like their local candidate but are ultimately staying home and NOT voting PERIOD because of the leader. He told me he’d lost count of how many times he’s heard this. They are VERY worried about turnout, especially among older voters.
Ford is polarizing the party and the volunteer’s sense is that the polling numbers do not reflect what he feels is an inherent, dangerous softness to Tory support.
If the centre-left keeps moving to Horvath, this thing could surprise the hell out of everyone!
Also interesting Horwath is visiting mostly Liberal held but few PC held. That doesn’t say much about their chances but does say any gains will likely be Liberal held not PC held seats although its always possible some ridings that are OLP held, but went Tory federally in 2011 could go NDP.