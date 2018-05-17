Recipe For Hate called one of the best books for young readers!

Need a great summer read for your reluctant young reader? Try one of these titles, selected as Best Books for Kids & Teens, Spring 2018! Congratulations to @sylviamcnicoll, Shelley Peterson, @kinsellawarren, and @pamwithers. Find them here: https://t.co/VVSuqkaZ6M pic.twitter.com/jJztVSgIem

— Dundurn (@dundurnpress) May 17, 2018