05.17.2018 08:29 AM

Recipe For Hate called one of the best books for young readers!


Share
Share

2 Comments

  1. Jason says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I will admit that I haven’t read “Recipe for Hate”, so forgive the ignorance.

    The title alone seems to imply that this is not really a book for kids. Can you tell me that the content doesn’t have anything overly explicit such as violence/hate speech? I know that you wouldn’t promote such things, but you must use examples of other people that do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*