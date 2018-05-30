Musings —05.30.2018 06:37 PM—
Reefer dumbness
Ironically enough, Kathleen Wynne has pledged to sell drugs in many more neighbourhoods than that. https://t.co/XbtcFlbvGv #onpoli https://t.co/AvEtzMSi4b
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 30, 2018
Liberals are running this ad on Facebook which loosely translates from Punjabi to say:
"The Globe and Mail newspaper reveals that in the Etobicoke region of Toronto, Doug Ford use to sell drugs."#SawAnAd #onpoli @davidakin pic.twitter.com/DNGdW2SeIG
— Amneet Singh (@amneetbali) May 30, 2018
It’s sad to see that a party, that knows it’s being relegated to third party status (if they manage to stay above the greens), is continuing to use dirty politics. I am a lifelong liberal but this campaign was over before it started. Just let it go folks. New days are ahead.
Started the day accusing the NDP of being in the public sector unions pockets despite their own record of union ass kissing and they end the day saying Ford was a drug dealer (hash, which I understand is from cannabis) despite the fact they set up the legal sale network so the Ontario government is about to become Canada’s (maybe N. America’s) largest cannabis dealer.
Only two words can describe this, and they are two words I know you hate:
Dumpster Fire.
Lol.
That translation is almost verbatim.
Is that the official Ontario Liberal account? Because if this is referring to the Adam Radwanski article on the G&M, then this is borderline libel.
Nothing in that article levels any such accusation and this is *nowhere* near an error in English to Punjabi translation; this was intentionally written to say “Doug used to sell drugs before”.
Strange days indeed. To go back 30+ years for dirt is very desperate, no matter how true the statement. I know we get the politics we deserve but it’s very discouraging nonetheless.