Reefer dumbness

Ironically enough, Kathleen Wynne has pledged to sell drugs in many more neighbourhoods than that. https://t.co/XbtcFlbvGv #onpoli https://t.co/AvEtzMSi4b

Liberals are running this ad on Facebook which loosely translates from Punjabi to say:

"The Globe and Mail newspaper reveals that in the Etobicoke region of Toronto, Doug Ford use to sell drugs."#SawAnAd #onpoli @davidakin pic.twitter.com/DNGdW2SeIG

— Amneet Singh (@amneetbali) May 30, 2018