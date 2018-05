Warren — Musings —

Every damn word of this is true. I have felt the sting of the betrayal, as the writer puts it, from both family and friends. You try and put it out of your mind, but you never really do.

However: that wonderful email from a stranger, that kind comment from someone you don’t know, out of the blue on social media? Those can you lift you up to the heavens.

You do it for love, not for money, I always say.

But not much love, either.

