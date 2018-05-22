Warren — Musings —05.22.2018 07:03 PM This is what paying the Wizard $70,000 a month gets you The finest political advice in Canada! Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Liam Young says: May 22, 2018 at 8:23 pm I’m failing to understood what’s good about this situation. Playing the ‘they’ll sell to kids’ card is a shameful tactic because they’re already contradicting themselves. This will ruin them in the election. The Wynne way has been arbitrary and highly questionable. Ontario needs leadership that’s not going to hand out licences to best friends and political allies. Also, they should have privatized the LCBO LONG before selling off our stake in Ontario Hydro. Finally, they should stay out of the pot business. Let the market take over and monitor sales like we do cigarette sales. Reply Matt says: May 22, 2018 at 8:59 pm Really don’t see the difference in a Beckers type store selling beer and grocery stores selling it. Two Walmart locations around me started selling beer in April. It’s not in a seperate section which I was under the impression it was supposed to be – seperate section, seperate cashiers, only allowed to sell the same hours as the LCBO and Beer Store. It’s in the same aisle as the pop in one of them. If corner stores can be trusted to sell tobacco, what’s the big deal with selling beer? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: May 22, 2018 at 9:08 pm Warren, This is the icing on the Liberal strategic cake. Trouble is, the icing is made of cement. Sinking fast, baby. Unreal. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
