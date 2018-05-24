Feature, Musings —05.24.2018 10:34 AM—
Warren’s free tips on scandal stuff
So the Wynne Liberals revealed their big, big Doug Ford scandal: he allegedly paid for a few party memberships before he became leader.
Big deal.
“It’s nothing burger,” one senior Ontario PC operative said to me after the Ontario Liberal press conference ended. “Steady as she goes.”
Now, scandals (real or imagined) have a way of taking on a life of their own. Even though the voting public aren’t nearly as preoccupied with scandal as the media and politicians are – Exhibit A, the Clinton/Lewinsky “scandal,” Exhibit B, the entirety of the Trump 2016 presidential campaign – selfsame media and politicos are undeterred. They love scandal-mongering more than, you know, talking about boring stuff like “policy.”
Here, then, are a few helpful bullets on scandal-mongering. The politicos and media won’t pay attention, but I know my smart readers will.
- Scandal-mongering doesn’t work.
- The media/politico chattering class call everything a scandal, and always append “gate” to the end of same, to no discernible effect.
- The public already think everyone in politics is a crook, so the breathless revelation that someone involved in politics is a crook isn’t ever a revelation to them.
- Joe and Jane Frontporch, the aforementioned public, have heard the hysteria and histrionics about “scandals” too many times, and don’t believe any of it until the perp is led away in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs.
- Joe and Jane believe the real scandals are things like the lack of a job, or having to lay in a hospital corridor for two days to get health care, or spending billions on security and deranged, lone-wolf fanatics still figure out a way to kill innocent people – those are the real scandals. Not someone expensing something by bona fide mistake, or the dissemination of political party membership cards, or consensual adults with zipper problems.
The Martinesque operatives around Kathleen Wynne are running the worst campaign in Ontario political history. And, the next time they cry “wolf” about some other scandal, nobody is going to believe them.
They’re done.
The Libs are paying “The Wizard” $70,000 a month.
As the campaign drags on, I’m starting to wonder if the NDP are paying him $80,000 a month to trash the Liberals from within.
On another election topic, I had an interestin conversation last night with a friend who is a Liberal supporter. I pulled up to his house and there was a big OPC sign on his lawn. I asked if he had finally seen the light.
His response – don’t laugh – was NO, but he and his Liberal friends got to talking and they think Ford would screw up as Premier so bad he’d be a one term wonder and the Liberals will be back in power in 2022.
While if Horwath wins, “she’s promising all the same “free” shit we are and more, it might be 2026 or longer before we get a shot at power again”
BINGO. I said the same thing on Twitter and the Dippers went nuts on me. They’re sucky sucky babies.
So the Liberals would rather have Doug Ford in power for a term — along with all the damage that would bring — just so that they can get their beloved power back in their hands that much sooner, rather than put up with Horwath and the ONDP actually implementing progressive policies instead.
How hilariously self-interested is that? I wonder who’s being more childish?
Or is “strategic” voting only a valid and commendable thing when it benefits the Liberals?
Warren, I’ve heard some rumblings from The Hill that Trudeau’s gender-equity cabinet has ticked off some high profile Ontario Liberal MPs who in a different climate would be shoe-ins for cabinet positions. A bespectacled Toronto MP and a gregarious Durham area MP come to mind.
Think any of them could pull a ‘Patrick Brown’ and run for the provincial leadership? Lord knows there won’t be many options in Queen’s Park two weeks from now.
I think I can guess at one of the characters you are referring to… I would anticipate a “#metoo” related volcanic eruption if that person enters the race.
It’s so odd to see the ‘strategic vote,’ long the butcher of NDP hopes and dreams, suddenly working in the NDP’s favour.
Just how far will the ‘strategic vote’ take them? Will high crust doctors in St. Paul’s hold their nose and vote for a Hamilton bread-and-butter populist? Will boomers in Cooksville who have never seen an NDP pamphlet at their door, suddenly vote for Team Orange?
Warren,
If you ask most voters who call themselves progressive, I doubt they will say that they intend to vote strategically for Doug just so he can allegedly fuck up Ontario and thereby permit the Liberals to supposedly return to power. That’s Titanic type of logic — from a progressive point of view.
This was the most disappointing scandal release I’ve ever seen.
If the OLP is trying the “death by 1000 cuts” idea, they might want to stop using butter knives to do the cutting, cause it just isn’t isn’t working, at all.
Best I think they can achieve now is staving off the orange crush and try to bring down Howarth and grab a couple seats that way.
I am a Liberal. I will vote Liberal, despite the flaws.
I am old enough to remember that under the last PC Government ( where Doug Ford Sr. sat as a member), people in Walkerton literally ate shit and died, because, of “efficiencies”.
I have university kids whose future (along with tens of thousand of others) has been thrown under the bus and tuition fees flushed down the toilet by Horvath and her union-fluffing Dippers by ruling out back-to-work legislation. My taxes, their dogmatic entitlement.
Steve:
The government that has been negotiating with those public sector unions for the last 15 years wasn’t an NDP or Conservative one.
So if you wanted to make the point about public unions being pandered to while running up the debt to where it is now wouldn’t it be truthful to pin the blame on the current rulling party?
Joseph:
As far as I am aware, no Liberal government ever gave away any bargaining leverage by way of back-to work legislation.
That in itself should frighten the voters. 8 years of NDP!!!
8 months of NDP in BC is already too much.
WK methinks you meant “orange jumpsuit” not “orange pantsuit”. Freudian slip! I thought you supported Hillary lol… Anyhow the rest of this post I you’re quite right.
Thanks brother will fix
The related point is, you should let a scandal or gaffe speak for itself. Don’t try milking it. Hillary Clinton did that in her debates with Trump and it was cringeworthy stupid. If the other guy is imploding you just stand back and let him implode. Let the thing speak for itself.
I wouldn’t consider Ford’s time in Toronto civic politics to be considered successful… a failed attempt to be mayor, and a big influence in the embarrassing time brother Rob was mayor. Parties are supported by a demographic, but each demographic (party) is steered by individuals. Bob Rae was a party leader of BOTH the NDP and the Liberals at different times… did his qualifications change? Or did his ideals? I don’t think so. Look at the leaders.
