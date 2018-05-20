Feature, Musings —05.20.2018 09:34 AM—
#ONPOLI this hand, that hand
Random thoughts on that startling Abacus poll this morning:
- On the one hand, the Abacus survey doesn’t entirely take into account regional realities, seat distribution, and turnout – so Doug is still way ahead, as in the 2016 Electoral College in the US
- On the other hand, the PC-407 mess – which, to be fair, predates Doug’s arrival as leader – isn’t really reflected in the period in which Abacus was polling
- On The One Hand, um, again, regular readers know my long-held view that “scandal” stuff does not excite voters nearly as much as it does the media or politicos – mainly because normal people think those of us in politics/media are all crooks anyway
- But back, er, to The Other Hand: the media are frustrated that Doug is winning without (in their view) working for it – so it’s in their interest to drive this 407 narrative to make it more of a race
Well to be fair, Colleto does mention in his analysis that the OPC could still win a majority with these numbers or even if the NDP get ahead in popular support because the OPC vote is more evenly distributed while the NDP support is concentrated and the OPC supporters actually, you know, vote while the NDP is getting the most support from the age group the traditionally don’t show up on election day.
Also interesting, Abacus shows Liberal support stagnant, but Quito Maggi of Mainstreet tweeted a couple days they are detecting the beginnings of a Liberal support surge.
The MSM’s Ford bashing has been underway for a while now and no doubt will continue. They still haven’t caught on to why nobody trusts them anymore, even in the light of this;
Kind of authors of their own misfortune aren’t they?
Also looking at the ownership of Abacus, one has to wonder about the validity of the poll. ‘Course that’s true of most these days.
Because the NDP have gone full Maoist which is quite popular…
Seven Year Plan
Whenever the Liberals shit the bed really badly, it’s god for the NDP. See, e.g., Ontario in 1990, federal Liberals under Iggy Flop.
In sports, we cheer for the laundry. In politics, we vote for a colour. We are doomed as a species.
Re: Journalism in Financial Crisis: Is it possible that the average quality of journalistic output has gone down because many journalists have been in search of better compensation? Be it PR, consulting etc. Journalists are in the persuasion game a bit too much because that’s what drives click bait/revenue….Seems like the charity or donation model that Trudeau mentioned in the last budget may be a future requirement. Or could journalists be paid by tax payers directly? Worth thinking about.
Re: NDP Polling: The Liberals need the pendulum to swing to the right, not the left, for the next election in 4yrs so the incentives are aligned to split the progressive vote if the Liberals are shut out of power completely by an NDP majority.
As I might have mentioned analogies do not have explanatory power however, in 1990, Bob Rae had a 12pt upwards swing while Peterson collapsed by 15pt and Harris did not have the momentum in that election. If Doug Ford losses all momentum then this might happen, but Ford definitely has a sustained level of support; momentum does not just mean upward or downward movement does it?
I didn’t mean “explantory power” but rather “predictive power” or “explanatory power beyond a certain threshold…”
The NDP can’t hit Rae-level seat levels unless they hit 50%+
Seat redistributions since 1990 have made the 905 a must win. Outside of Oshawa and some of Brampton, it’s a Dipper dead zone.
Is it really a true sampling of opinion when they admit the majority of the sample were respondents contacted repeatedly over a three month period?
“panelists”Wave 1 of our study was conducted from March 29 to April 8, 2018 with a random sample of 4,177 panelists.
Wave 2 was conducted from April 30 to May 6, 2018. 1,275 respondents from Wave 1 were recontacted and completed the survey. From May 4 to 6, an additional 500 new respondents completed the survey to create a total sample of 1,775 respondents.
Wave 3 was conducted from May 16 to 18, 2018. 1,684 respondents from Wave 1 and Wave 2 were recontacted and completed the survey. An additional 1,140 respondents were invited who had not participated in any previous study (what we call fresh sample).”