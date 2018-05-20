Musings —05.20.2018 10:43 AM—
Witches! Swamp!
Me: I am order, you are chaos. @LisaKinsella: What?
Me: You weaken the moral universe with your femininity. @LisaKinsella: Are you fucking insane?
Me [raving]: Witches. Matriarchy. Swamp. @LisaKinsella: You read that Jordan Peterson profile in the Times, didn’t you?
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 20, 2018
.. that guy is the most cryptic & stultifying guest on tv, that I have seen in years.. yes yes he’s achieving cult status on mainstream media.. I would pull my kid out of university, if he had that guy as a professor.. I won’t even type his name.. he just reminds me of Pierre Poilievre, Ken Boessenkool or Tom Flanagan and faux ‘wisdom’ or fakey scholarship.. These are professional ‘career advancers’ who filter or slither into the systems..of politics, education, economics.. the back rooms
I would rather listen to old farmers, nurses, teachers or miners.. fishermen, First Nations historians – eat an apple with them, hear their stories, reflect on the history and power there.. windbags bore me to tears