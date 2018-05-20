Witches! Swamp!

Me: I am order, you are chaos. @LisaKinsella: What?

Me: You weaken the moral universe with your femininity. @LisaKinsella: Are you fucking insane?

Me [raving]: Witches. Matriarchy. Swamp. @LisaKinsella: You read that Jordan Peterson profile in the Times, didn’t you?

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 20, 2018