Help wanted

See that stretch along old Highway 2? More or less between Port Hope and Brighton? That’s where we are looking for a place.

We are going to sell our cabin near Bancroft, sadly. It’s way too far, it’s water access, and we can only get there for half the year. And good luck getting teenagers and twenty-somethings to come there anymore.

So: we’re looking for maybe an old farmhouse kind of place, or another cabin on a bit of water. But: closer, drive-up, and year-round.

We’ve been having a Hell of a time figuring it out on that Realtor portal. So, we figured we’d ask y’all for some help.

Know a good agent in that stretch? A place no one has spotted yet?

Suggestions would be welcome. You can get me here. Thanks.