Here’s how partisans react

Warren — Musings —

It’s old news.

It’s fake news.

It’s not news.

And so on, and so on. ┬áThat’s what Conservative partisans would say if the wrongdoer was a Conservative Prime Minister. ┬áThat’s what Liberal partisans are saying when one of their own is the wrongdoer. Those are the kinds of excuses partisans will always use.

Will you?