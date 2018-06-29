, 06.29.2018 01:39 PM

KINSELLACAST 20: Trudeau’s #MeToo problem, how to be a new staffer/member/minister, and rating the new Ford government!



Share
Share

1 Comment

  1. Gyor says:
    June 29, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Mark my words if #Metoo takes down Trudeau and his government and leads to Andrew becoming PM you will see all those left and centre with concerns about #Metoo and it’s consequences and excesses will finally snap and turn on it hard.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*