.@JustinTrudeau’s relationship with @realDonaldTrump was always going to reach this nadir: Trump is a dishonest, disgusting thug. No campaign of servility was ever going to change that. But now that it has, every Canadian should rally to Trudeau’s side. #cdnpoli #USPolitics

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 10, 2018