OLP: salvation is at hand

Warren — Musings —

And, with her, we could have won. Here.

Sandra Pupatello — who lost to Kathleen Wynne during the last provincial Liberal leadership race — is not ruling out another run, but she said the top job is not exactly attractive, especially without official party status.

She also said it will take work to bring the party back to its “centrist roots.”

“But … Liberals tend to be centrist. And I think when they stray from that, it’s not too long before they stray into another party’s territory, and that caused a lot of confusion I think for voters and they’re figuring if I’m going to vote left, I may as well vote for the real thing.”

…Pupatello said she met Ford when he was a Toronto city councillor. She describes him as a “sensible guy” whose antics were exaggerated greatly by news media.