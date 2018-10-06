Musings —06.10.2018 03:43 PM—
People asked me why I liked him. People asked me why I defended him.
Because he’s not the monster he’s made out to be, I told them.
He will surprise you, I said. Watch.
We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister and the people of Canada. My number one goal is to protect jobs in Ontario, starting with my unwavering support for our steel and aluminum workers.
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 10, 2018
Who among us would have thought this would be in reference to the United States of America? Not myself. Well done Premier Ford.
I hope your right for Ontario’s sake.