Musings —06.21.2018 09:42 AM—
That new TIME cover: wow
TIME’s new cover: A reckoning after Trump's border separation policy: What kind of country are we? https://t.co/U4Uf8bffoR pic.twitter.com/sBCMdHuPGc
— TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2018
I wonder if this will give birth to a previously non existent Latin American terrorist threat in the US. I can imagine the parents and families of 2000 children who may never be reunited, will hold just a bit of a grudge in the days and years ahead.