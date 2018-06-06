Warren — Musings —06.06.2018 11:37 AM WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR, #ONPOLI: the Daisy Group Ontario election poll™️! Tweet Share Share 10 Comments Lou says: June 6, 2018 at 11:43 am Assuming Tom is the intern? Reply Kinsey says: June 6, 2018 at 1:25 pm I think Tom’s forecast will end up being closer to the final tally than his colleagues. Let’s check in on Friday to see where things stand. (Though I think there’ll be a few recounts before the official results are confirmed.) Reply Matt says: June 6, 2018 at 11:51 am Ashley seems to be quite the optimist with 17 for the Libs. Mainstreet has it OPC 74, NDP 43, Libs 6, Greens 1. OPC leading 10 with NDP close second NDP leading 3 with OPC close second OPC leading 4 with Libs close second Greens leading 1 with NDP close second * NO ridings that are Liberal locked in to win * Reply Dork in East York says: June 6, 2018 at 11:59 am Warren, who won the pool in 2016? Reply Matt says: June 6, 2018 at 11:59 am Mainstreet also reporting they saw some significant movement to the Liberals yesterday. Didn’t indicate from where, but based on seat projections between yesterday and today I’m guessing from the Dippers. They are actually considering updating their final poll they released yesterday Also saying your pal Jess Spindler is in a tight three way race. Reply Matt says: June 6, 2018 at 1:30 pm Pollara also saying they are detecting some Liberal voters “coming home to support the local Liberal candidate deflating the NDP balloon” Their polling suggests advance poll voting was way up from previous elections and assuming respondents were being honest, 43% went OPC, 36% NDP, and I can’t recall the Liberal number off the top of my head. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 6, 2018 at 12:08 pm Warren, Brave souls all, with hopefully one lucky genius! Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 6, 2018 at 12:10 pm Warren, I don’t like seeing the NDP peak too soon… In any event, my now less confident prediction will be an NDP minority. Reply Luke says: June 6, 2018 at 12:58 pm I’ll stick with my NDP prediction, polling to the contrary. Go Tom. Reply Mike Adamson says: June 6, 2018 at 1:29 pm Tom is very insightful. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Assuming Tom is the intern?
I think Tom’s forecast will end up being closer to the final tally than his colleagues. Let’s check in on Friday to see where things stand. (Though I think there’ll be a few recounts before the official results are confirmed.)
Ashley seems to be quite the optimist with 17 for the Libs.
Mainstreet has it OPC 74, NDP 43, Libs 6, Greens 1.
OPC leading 10 with NDP close second
NDP leading 3 with OPC close second
OPC leading 4 with Libs close second
Greens leading 1 with NDP close second
* NO ridings that are Liberal locked in to win *
Warren, who won the pool in 2016?
Mainstreet also reporting they saw some significant movement to the Liberals yesterday. Didn’t indicate from where, but based on seat projections between yesterday and today I’m guessing from the Dippers.
They are actually considering updating their final poll they released yesterday
Also saying your pal Jess Spindler is in a tight three way race.
Pollara also saying they are detecting some Liberal voters “coming home to support the local Liberal candidate deflating the NDP balloon”
Their polling suggests advance poll voting was way up from previous elections and assuming respondents were being honest, 43% went OPC, 36% NDP, and I can’t recall the Liberal number off the top of my head.
Warren,
Brave souls all, with hopefully one lucky genius!
Warren,
I don’t like seeing the NDP peak too soon…
In any event, my now less confident prediction will be an NDP minority.
I’ll stick with my NDP prediction, polling to the contrary. Go Tom.
Tom is very insightful.