Musings —06.27.2018 12:20 PM—
What’s amazing isn’t that Doug Ford is doing this
…what’s amazing is that Kathleen Wynne didn’t do it when she could’ve.
(And, before any trolls take a shot at my friend Dalton, remember this.)
Premier-Designate Doug Ford will build Memorial to Honour Canadian Heroes of the War in Afghanistan
TORONTO — Premier-Designate Doug Ford today committed to building Ontario’s first provincial public memorial to honour Canadian heroes of the war in Afghanistan.
Ford made this announcement while addressing a joint Federal-Provincial-Territorial meeting with the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces.
“A new generation of heroes, who fought bravely against the terrorists of Al Qaeda and the Taliban, walk among us,” said Ford. “Too many of those heroes are struggling with the scars of their sacrifice. As a province and as a country, we must always remember the 159 Canadians who never returned from Afghanistan.”
Ford announced that he intends to locate the Memorial to the Canadian Heroes of the War in Afghanistan within the legislative precinct at Queen’s Park. Additional details about the cost, the design and the timeline for completion will be shared with MPPs during an upcoming sitting of the legislature.
“Supporting our troops and our military families should unite all Canadians,” said Ford. “This memorial will send a clear message about the sacrifices our fellow Canadians made to protect our values and our freedoms, lest we forget.”
Finally a Premier who is an honest patriot! This is the right thing to do and long overdue.
Thank you to all who have served, in particulat to those who have paid the ultimate price, as well as to those who are actively serving.
While there are many that did not agree, respect should still be there. Ford gets it. Wynne never did.
Coming from what some would call a “military family” with ample experience in death and severe wounds in Canada’s wars, I’m skeptical about empty gestures of veneration.
What did we do in Afghanistan that protected “our values and our freedoms”? A memorial is a great way to attach ersatz meaning to what were essentially pointless deaths. What did we achieve? Who did we benefit? How did we transform Afghanistan?
We squandered these lives freely given. That’s not on them. That’s entirely on us, our political and our military leadership. We went there with a force of 2,500, combat troops and support personnel. A province the size and population of Kandahar needed a force many times larger.
So small were our numbers that we became a garrison force, retreating behind the wire at night. The French proved in Algeria and again in Viet Nam that was a formula for defeat.
I know from personal experience that we’re all too pleased to build memorials that far outlast the concern we have for the survivors, the walking wounded and the widows and orphans left behind. Memorials do those people and the loved ones they lost not a bit of good. They’re for people like Doug Ford.
I absolutely agree that our soldiers and people who served in Afghanistan and serve anywhere should be remembered and acknowledged. A monument in Toronto, seen by a relatively small number of people, is insufficient and as another commenter said it is done more to promote those who put them up than to help those it is meant to acknowledge.
We will almost certainly find out that this Doug Ford memorial will cost millions and take hundreds or thousands of hours to plan and implement. Why not take all of that money and effort and help at least a few more veterans directly and use modern technology to acknowledge them and create awareness for all to see. Doug Ford needs to realize that Toronto is not the centre of the world and his monument will not reach most of the public and hence do very little if any good.
Thank you to all who serve our country.