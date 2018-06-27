What’s amazing isn’t that Doug Ford is doing this

Warren — Musings —

…what’s amazing is that Kathleen Wynne didn’t do it when she could’ve.

(And, before any trolls take a shot at my friend Dalton, remember this.)

Premier-Designate Doug Ford will build Memorial to Honour Canadian Heroes of the War in Afghanistan

TORONTO — Premier-Designate Doug Ford today committed to building Ontario’s first provincial public memorial to honour Canadian heroes of the war in Afghanistan.

Ford made this announcement while addressing a joint Federal-Provincial-Territorial meeting with the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces.

“A new generation of heroes, who fought bravely against the terrorists of Al Qaeda and the Taliban, walk among us,” said Ford. “Too many of those heroes are struggling with the scars of their sacrifice. As a province and as a country, we must always remember the 159 Canadians who never returned from Afghanistan.”

Ford announced that he intends to locate the Memorial to the Canadian Heroes of the War in Afghanistan within the legislative precinct at Queen’s Park. Additional details about the cost, the design and the timeline for completion will be shared with MPPs during an upcoming sitting of the legislature.

“Supporting our troops and our military families should unite all Canadians,” said Ford. “This memorial will send a clear message about the sacrifices our fellow Canadians made to protect our values and our freedoms, lest we forget.”