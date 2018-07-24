Feature, Musings —07.24.2018 08:00 AM—
Dear CBC: what I know, what I don’t
I didn’t know Reese Fallon.
I may have met her, once, when Beaches-East York MP Nate Erskine-Smith – who did know her – held an anti-racism event in our neighbourhood. Nate had a number of Young Liberal club members there, helping out. Reese was a member of that club. I remember feeling sorry for these young people, because a group of neo-Nazis and white supremacists had shown up and were disrupting the meeting. It was pretty ugly.
So, I didn’t know her. I do know, however, that she is still being mourned – she isn’t even in the ground, yet – after she was murdered on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue Sunday night. She was there for a birthday celebration with friends. One of her friends was wounded and taken to hospital, too. That’s what I know. That’s all that most of us know.
Here, too, something else I know: it was appalling, and wrong, for CBC Radio to devote a lot of time, this morning, to the killer. In one part, they had what sounded like a professional actor breathlessly read the letter his family sent out. In another part, they had a youth worker who knew the killer come on, and he related how the killer had “a million-dollar smile” and was “humble and reserved.” It went on and on and on like that, for a long time, on CBC Radio.
I don’t know if any those things are true, either. Maybe they are, maybe they aren’t. Personally, I don’t usually associate having “a million-dollar smile” with people who slaughter children on a city street.
What I do know is this: it isn’t just governments that have a role to play in preventing other Reese Fallons from being executed one night. The media has a role to play, too.
And that role does not include treating the killer with more deference than the killer’s victims.
Before they – innocent children – are even in the ground.
Hitler loved children and was kind to animals, you know. He painted too.
I’ve been hearing some disturbing stuff about the shooter.
Stuff like time spent in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Stuff like he was very well known to police for past criminal activity involving violence and weapons, including firearms. Stuff like Toronto Police, the OPP and RCMP all having talked to him about his online activity. Stuff like his computer having evidence of visits to pro ISIS websites. There is much more.
I’d also like to know WHO wrote the letter released by his “family”. His Dad is allegedly on his death bed. his brother is allegedly in a coma following a car accident and there is no mention of where his mother is. The shooter was living alone in the family apartment.
The letter seems like it was written by a professional public relations firm.