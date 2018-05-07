Feature, Musings —07.05.2018 04:17 PM—
If it wasn’t “inappropriate,” why apologize?
Because it was inappropriate.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his most detailed response yet Thursday to an 18-year-old allegation he groped a female reporter, confirming he had apologized to the woman at the time but saying he didn’t feel he had acted “in any way untoward.”
Facing reporters at Queen’s Park after his first meeting with new Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Trudeau offered a more elaborate reflection on the allegation for the first time since it resurfaced in the past months.
“I’ve been reflecting very carefully on what I remember from that incident almost 20 years ago,” he said. “I do not feel that I acted inappropriately in any way. But I respect the fact that someone else might have experienced that differently.”
Justin Trudeau at the second annual Kokanee Summit in Creston, B.C., on Aug. 6, 2000. Handout
The groping allegation was the subject of a short editorial in an August, 2000 edition of the Creston Valley Advance, a small-town newspaper in Creston, B.C.
That August Trudeau attended the Kokanee Summit festival, an event held by a local brewery, to accept a donation of $18,500 towards his family’s campaign to build a new public backcountry cabin in the nearby provincial park in memory of his brother Michel, who died there in 1998 after an avalanche swept him into a lake while skiing. An editorial the Advance published after the festival accused Trudeau, then still years away from a career in politics, of the “inappropriate handling” and “groping” of a young female reporter for the paper who had covered the festival. It also described his apology to her the following day.
Very dangerous game he’s playing.
His “no negative interactions” comment pushed at least two women to come forward to John Lancaster at CBC Toronto whos bosses were allegedly ordered by CBC brass to kill the story and another has now come forward to the National Post to detail what Trudeau did to her.
His comments today just made things much worse for him.
Yep.
https://twitter.com/kinsellawarren/status/1014984041425092608?s=21
Oh do please go on…..
These comments appear to contradict the no ‘negative interactions’ blurb. If he hadn’t recalled any the other day, why does he now remember enough to recall apologizing?
To be fair, he really does not think he did anything wrong. He believes it, sincerely so.
I’ve known a couple of silver spooned rich entitled guys, who also thought they were gods gift to women.
This is just how they think, period.
When JT booted Andrews and Pacetti from caucus a few years ago, most people agreed it was a positive step towards ending the toxic “he said / she said” dynamic of these situations. I saw something completely different – a young man willing to gloss over extremely serious complexities in favor of saying something popular at the moment.
At first I thought this 18 year old allegation was going no where, but coupled with the other stuff apparently about to explode, it looks like a huge mess that could end him.
Re. the CBC story which some have mentioned on this site… If there is a deliberate move at CBC to can this, THAT is a scandal in itself. As Warren tells us, its often the cover up, not the break in.
Listen; this is human hunting. Any other claims are, in my view, pretense. No matter what Trudeau does or says our universal access to ten seconds of attention will compel attention-seekers to demand 1) more 2) different.
I know how his dad would handle the bloodhounds. He would advise them to eat shit. Good advice.
So sexual assault by a self-proclaimed moral paragon doesn’t bother you?
He’d tell them to eat shit on the way out to dinner with Margot Kidder or Liona Boyd.
Get some counselling for something he says did not happen when he was 28? I need to get some counseling in order to follow that train of thought 🙂
Oh, he’s had counseling.
A couple times.
Didn’t work.
Experienced “THAT “differently? Seems he does remember and he seems to be suggesting that, based upon his experience, his “randy “behaviour had never been a problem with anyone else.
I fully support the reporting you have elucidated here, Warren, and I cannot believe some of the things people say to you in an adversarial manner, frankly. Moreover, when I compare your skill set to Trudeau’s I, for one, can clearly see the difference with respect to being a mature contemplative.
Trudeau will never catch up to you, Warren. He is not a lawyer, and he actually has little experience if we are to look at this in a relativistic manner compared to the experience you have to date.
RW
I know this comment will not be popular in some circles, but here it goes anyway:
Allegations of this type have become the new McCarthyism. Accusations hold as much weight as actual evidence. That should scare us, as a society.
Our justice system, and hopefully our general frame of mind, is innocent until proven guilty. That is especially true in the context of sexual misconduct, where lower-level interactions (ie – verbal, or incidental physical contact) can be misconstrued by both parties.
It is also worth noting that it is very dangerous to make an apology equivalent to an admission of guilt. It seems that partial apologies (“I’m sorry my incidental contact bothered you – I didn’t mean anything by it”) are seen as slimy and trying to dodge guilt. What if you really did it by accident, but the other person perceived it as intentional? Why should their version automatically be seen as gospel?
Your other thread had some advice for Trudeau.
Would you have advised him it was a good idea, with that joke of a performance he put on today to follow it up with a “candid” shirtless jog in downtown Toronto?
Candid, with his security detail and a 10 car motorcade with flashing lights following him.