Maximum Rock’n’Roll calls new Hot Nasties EP poppy, “not abrasive” and kind of like Joe Strummer!

Maximum Rock’n’Roll is the premier punk rock magazine, and has been for decades. It is the punk rock non plus ultra.

And MRR has reviewed the first Hot Nasties record in decades – calling it “less abrasive” and “poppier” and even says it recalls Joe Strummer’s 101ers! Wow!

Here’s their take:

And here’s the video for the lead tune – now available on Ugly Pop Records!





