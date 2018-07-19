Musings —07.19.2018 02:15 PM—
Ouch.
One of the smart young people who works with me said: “@MooreNpd should say: I stepped aside and submitted to an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct. I was cleared. Why won’t @JustinTrudeau do likewise?” #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 19, 2018
I read, but do I know if it is true, that Moore filed a defamation lawsuit on the complainant shortly before he was to be interviewed by the independent investigator, and as a consequence he declined to repeat his allegations and the investigation could conclude there was insufficient evidence to support the claim. Not sure if that’s correct but if it is it would suggest the investigation may not have had the benefit of a full airing of the allegations.
And … ?
That’s the only proper, fair way of handling such allegations. First, by recognizing and accepting that allegations *alone* are not nearly enough to destroy someone’s reputation and career
over, and that everyone has the right to be assumed innocent until proven guilty.