Musings —07.28.2018 04:15 PM—
Regular reader Matt notices a pattern
“Warren, let’s examine some of the people who have publicly lost their shit over [Premier Ford’s municipal changes].
• Fed Liberal MP Adam Vaughan – Ultra left NDPer turned Liberal
• Fed NDP leader Jagmeet Singh – NDPer, obviously
• Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath – NDPer, obviously
• Councillor Paula Fletcher – NDPer
• Councillor Joe Mehevic – NDPer
• Councillor Gord Perks – NDPer
• Councillor Krystin Wong Tam – NDPer
• Councillor Mary Fragedakis – NDPer
• Councillor Mike Layton – NDPer
• Councillor Joe Cressy – NDPer
• Former Toronto Mayor David Miller – NDPer
• Former City Planner of Toronto Jennifer Keesmaat – Lefty, possibly NDPer
Anyone else seeing a pattern? It’s subtle so you may need to look hard.”
Interesting that Vaughan made his comments about the federal gvt taking this on….unclear what if any backup he had to make that comment … no one has asked … does he represent the Liberals in Toront0 now? Is his Mandate Letter in the prep stage like so many others? Does that mean Butts has given up on Toronto going into 2019?
I’m sure reducing the number of NDP members on council is one primary goals of this policy as well as the whole making sure downtown resident vote’s continue to count for less.
There is also the side benefit of making it easier for lobbyist.
So only the NDPers are standing up for the rights of Torontions? Hopefully the people of Toronto will remember that.
Then again there’s the “due process” of consulting the people that Mr. Ford holds so dear.
So much more to say, but instead just this…
Know who else lost their shit over this? John Campbell, who’d stick to the right even if he wanted to get off Richmond St to go southbound. And plenty of other folks on the political spectrum in between.
But, yes, let’s by all means make this about the NDP.
Matt,
Say Horwath had won. Wouldn’t it be primarily PCs who would be going ape shit? Par for the course, I’d say.
John Tory?