Regular reader Matt notices a pattern

Warren — Musings —

“Warren, let’s examine some of the people who have publicly lost their shit over [Premier Ford’s municipal changes].

• Fed Liberal MP Adam Vaughan – Ultra left NDPer turned Liberal

• Fed NDP leader Jagmeet Singh – NDPer, obviously

• Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath – NDPer, obviously

• Councillor Paula Fletcher – NDPer

• Councillor Joe Mehevic – NDPer

• Councillor Gord Perks – NDPer

• Councillor Krystin Wong Tam – NDPer

• Councillor Mary Fragedakis – NDPer

• Councillor Mike Layton – NDPer

• Councillor Joe Cressy – NDPer

• Former Toronto Mayor David Miller – NDPer

• Former City Planner of Toronto Jennifer Keesmaat – Lefty, possibly NDPer

Anyone else seeing a pattern? It’s subtle so you may need to look hard.”