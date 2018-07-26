Warren — Musings —07.26.2018 11:35 AM Stay strong, Twitter Tweet Share Share 1 Comment Gord Tulk says: July 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm Disparage the messager as much as want – he’s right. And it part and parcel of why Twitter and Facebook are in trouble. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Disparage the messager as much as want – he’s right. And it part and parcel of why Twitter and Facebook are in trouble.