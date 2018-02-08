Musings —08.02.2018 10:54 AM—
Hey, let’s dishonestly manipulate the results of this Toronto Star poll!
Ms. Keesmaat gets her hand caught in the cookie jar. Ooops.
Sorry to folks outside Toronto for focussing on her so much lately – but it’s target-rich environment, you might say.
All Ward 35/37 Candidates Meeting: Attendee-“Yes thank you, I would like to ask what skills and knowledge and ideas you would bring to the City should you be the successful candidate?”.
Moderator: ” Thank you for your question, to whom are you addressing your question?”
Attendee-“Oh, right, um, to all the 25 candidates”.
Rest of the audience: “zzzzzzzzzzz…cricket sounds and more zzzzzz.”
Keesmaat’s Mayoral journey will be reminiscent of Gullible’s Travels- Keesmaat the Brobdingnagite and her little Ward 37/35 Lillipitian yes-mam buddy in the land of Houyhnhnm in which they give-up on the Yahoo’s ( that’s us lowly voters ) and spend the rest of their days speaking to their stable horses.
Who in their right mind would want two City Planners on Council!
TorStar hasn’t had much luck with their polls lately.
They did a reader poll recently asking about Ford slashing the size of Toronto council.
70% of respondents were in favour of his plan.
Oops.
Not unusual for supporters of one or both sides of an issue to use social media to ask their followers to vote in online polls.