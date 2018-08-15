Feature, Musings —08.15.2018 08:14 AM—
On Sir John A., and Sir John A. statues
From next week’s Hill Times column, which I’m still trying to cobble together, like a monument of sorts:
If you disagree [that we should remove statues paying tribute to racists], a challenge. Imagine, for a moment, you are a First Nations person – or imagine that you are, like me, father to a beautiful and perfect indigenous girl.
Just imagine that. Then read these words.
Here’s what [Macdonald] said in 1879: “When the school is on the reserve, the child lives with its parents, who are savages. He is simply a savage who can read and write. Indian children should be withdrawn as much as possible from the parental influence, and the only way to do that would be to put them in central training industrial schools where they will acquire the habits and modes of thought of white men.”
And here’s what he said in 1885: “…we have been pampering and coaxing the Indians; [but] we must take a new course, we must vindicate the position of the white man, we must teach the Indians what law is.”
Also in 1885: “I have not hesitated to tell this House, again and again, that we could not always hope to maintain peace with the Indians; that the savage was still a savage, and that until he ceased to be savage, we were always in danger of a collision, in danger of war, in danger of an outbreak.”
A couple years later, in 1887: “The great aim of our legislation has been to do away with the tribal system and assimilate the Indian people in all respects with the other inhabitants of the Dominion as speedily as they are fit to change.”
And, finally, this in 1884, when describing potlaches, the joyful indigenous gatherings held to celebrate births, deaths, adoptions, weddings: “…celebrating the ‘potlatch’ is a misdemeanor. This Indian festival is debauchery of the worst kind, and the departmental officers and all clergymen unite in affirming that it is absolutely necessary to put this practice down.”
And “put them down” Sir John A. did. He gave Canada’s First Nations – the ones who were here first – assimilation, brutality and genocidal residential schools.
That’s what he gave them, and us.
While I understand and appreciate what you’re saying, I just don’t know how we judge statements made 120+ years ago through today’s standards.
Our history books would be the size of a pamphlet.
It’s 2018. Could you leave the statues in place and put one of those bar code thingys that when you hover your cell phone over it it takes you to a site that gives the persons full history? Talks about the good and the not so good so people get the whole picture?
First Nations is right to attack the legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald municipally, provincially, & federally. First Nations should have attained equal representation in all of our legislatures by now, and CANADA should include First Nations Cree language as CANADA’s third official language so that First Nations is represented under our shared language laws. Bottom line is that if CANADA had instituted official trilingualism instead of official bilingualism we would have had less political & social disharmony between English CANADA & First Nations people.
P.S. I never realized how racist Sir John A. Macdonald’s words were historically. I actually painted Sir John A. Macdonald’s historic home [see Earnscliff British High Commission] too. Lastly, Sir John A. Macdonald had a disabled daughter that he went to great extent to accommodate in the family home. Merely by looking at the interior architecture in Earnscliff one can see that Sir John A. really had compassion for the plight his disabled daughter was in.
A hundred years from now they’ll be tearing down statues of current politicians because of their repugnant views.
It is completely ridiculous (and dangerous) how the narrative seems to have magnified Sir John as an architect of the crappy values from that era (which were backed by “the people” of our democracy, as well as the leading institutions of religion and the turd science of Eugenics).
Putting such strong emphasis and blame on JAM is ultimately poisoning the well for public acceptance of reconciliation.
Judging him through a narrow lense of modern values is as ridiculous as mocking 18th century explorers and cartographers for not using google maps. Ultimately – it is a flawed and vastly distorted premise that statues of JAM celebrate and promote racism.
Frankly, I’ve been somewhat proud that JAM was never really mythologized in the way Washington was in the south (as a founder). Sure, we commemorate some aspects of his role as our 1st PM, but we’ve never treated him as some perfect embodiment of Canadiana. I think it is very fair to say that the vast majority of Canadians know very little about his actual life, the hardships he faced, and the values of the populace that elected him.
Raising awareness of Canada’s racist history is important, but I don’t believe JAM should bare the weight for what was a larger societal problem.
Rather strongly put, but essentially true. But it’s equally true that the system was perpetuated through the administrations of Laurier, Borden, Mackenzie King, St. Laurent, and even Trudeau I. Down with their statues too?
If warranted, of course. King, for what he did to the St. Louis, for sure.
Now we sit back and watch the right wingers come to the defence of the incredibly racist Macdonald.
Wow. Just wow. Where does this politically correct BS end ? Next they will rewrite the history books and make sure they remove any mention of anyone who ever offended someone. In my opinion this is a concerted effort to erase or rewrite Canadian history. All countries walk a winding path to their eventual destiny. This journey is full of many proud, and also regrettable, events and characters. History is there for us all to learn from – the good, the bad and the ugly. Those who cannot remember (or just deny) the past are condemned to repeat it. The lunatics are indeed running the asylum on many fronts in Canada.